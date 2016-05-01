UPDATE: Missing Lee County man located

A Lee County man who went missing over the weekend has been found.

Sheriff's officials say 66-year-old Herman Holmes was located overnight Monday in Moultrie.

Holmes, who suffers from mild dementia, was taken to a hospital for observation and has family was notified.

He was last seen at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday before he drove home from his son's house in Perry, GA.

Lee Co. Sheriff Reggie Rachals says investigators traced his cell phone to the Perry Georgia area at about 8:30 Sunday morning.

