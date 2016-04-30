Community unites to renovate city areas

Many residents hope to see a change in the environment (Source: WALB)

Various areas were cleared of litter and renovated (Source: WALB)

A group of people in south Albany worked together to improve certain areas around town.

Weed by weed and stroke by stroke, the volunteers all came from different groups, but shared one common goal.

The goal was to take areas that they said looked dead, and bring them back to life.

"We wanted them to come out here and see us giving out effort and doing everything that it can take to bring this area back to somewhere that people want to live and call home," said Angela Stanton.

The Alive Cleaning team teamed up with Reclaim It Albany, KDK Homes and the Albany Community Builders to pick up yards, paint houses and remodel buildings in seven different areas throughout the city.

Saturday, their movement kicked off at the corner of Martin Luther King Drive and Flintside in south Albany.

"They call it the dirty south, but we plan to, in a few weeks from now, make it the clean south and really make it nice and build it up," said Event Organizer Antonio Screen.

Screen is running for Georgia State Representative and works for the Alive Center.

Screen says he hopes the events will spur others to take action in the future.

"Overall, we will begin to see this city progress and elevate to a whole different place of prosperity and greatness," said Screen. "That's what I want. I want people to see what we're doing and say I want to do something, I want to help somebody."

Screen says for this community, he thinks a positive change in the environment will translate to a brighter outlook on life.

The groups will continue to clean up their selected areas over the next couple of weeks.

