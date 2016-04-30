Community leadership class cleans adult day center

Leadership Albany classmates worked to make a difference with their final project. The group, which develops leaders to solve community problems, cleaned and renovated the ARC adult day center Saturday.

The day center teaches life skills to those with developmental disabilities.

ARC Director Sonja West says her clients will be surprised by the freshly painted bathrooms, and pressure-washed porches when they come in Monday.

"It means a lot because we can't do everything alone. So, it's really special that they are helping us and came and did this for us today," said West.

Leadership Albany student Tonya Curles says more than half of the class's 22 members helped with the group project.

The remainder of them will hold another day of service in several weeks.

