Men "Walk a Mile in Her Shoes"

Men strapped on high heels and strutted their stuff to raise awareness for domestic violence earlier Saturday. It was all part of the "Walk a Mile in Her Shoes" event in Albany.

Lily Pad Sane Center Executive Director Mary Martinez says the event is the primary fundraiser for the organization, that educates and provides services to victims of sexual violence.

"It really shows victims, and families that you know although these guys are tough, they are willing to walk a mile in someone else's shoes," said Martinez.

The festivities included a men's high heel race and a super hero fun run.

"I have no idea how people can wear these. I just put them on, I've had them on for about ten minutes, and I've probably almost fallen about five times," said Gregory Stone.

About 125 men and women showed up to the event.

