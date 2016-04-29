Mayor proclaims Holocaust Remembrance Day

Albany's Temple B'nai Israel was honored Tuesday with the signing of a Holocaust Remembrance Day Proclamation by Mayor Dorothy Hubbard, at noon in room 120 at the government center in Albany, at 222 Pine Ave.

Rabbi Holly Cohn, whose grandparents were Holocaust survivors, says it is important not to forget past crimes against humanity. She says genocide still exists today.

"People have at times forgotten because we do have certain places in our world where genocide has happened once again," said Rabbi Holly Cohn.

The Chai Mitzvah class at the Temple B’nai Israel decided that creating awareness of the Holocaust, would be their focus, as they participate in the proclamation.

Yom HaShoah, also known as Holocaust Remembrance Day, occurs on the 27th of the Hebrew month of Nisan corresponding to May 4, 2016 at sundown until May 5, 2016 at sundown this year.

Shoah, which means catastrophe or utter destruction in Hebrew, refers to the atrocities that were committed against the Jewish people during World War II. This is a memorial day for those who died in the Shoah. The Shoah is also known as the Holocaust, from a Greek word meaning "sacrifice by fire." This is a day of remembrance that occurs worldwide.

The members of Temple B’nai Israel and the Chai Mitzvah class, will observe Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day, in conjunction with Mayor Hubbard's proclamation.

"Our hope is that the awareness created in our community honors the memory of those who perished in the Holocaust," said Rabbi Holly Cohn, Temple B'nai Israel.

