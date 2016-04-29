Paula Deen returns; Megan's House needs more room

Paula Deen is back in her hometown to host a Cajun Crawfish Boil to help sick children and their families.



The fundraiser will support Megan's House, an Easter Seals respite home for families with children who are medically fragile or have developmental disabilities. Experts there will care for the children temporarily to give parents a break.

Megan's House in Albany can only keep a few children at a time. They're raising money to build a new home.



"It's a Godsend for family members and caregivers of young children and even young adults that this program services and we need a bigger facility," said David Prisant.

Paula Deen's Cajun Crawfish Boil is Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Hasan Temple.



The cost is $50 per person. Easter Seals has raised about $300,000 of the $500,000 needed for the new building.

