Boys and Girls Club inspires buying stock

An Albany service organization is putting a new spin on buying stock, hoping to inspire others to invest in young people.

One share of Boys and Girls Club "Kid's Stock" is valued at $100. The organization is hoping to sell 1,000 shares.

The money will be used to support Boys and Girl's Club programs.

"Asking people to invest in young people and to literally purchase shares of KIDS Stock and at the end of the year we will show you how we made quantifiable social returns on that investment in terms of moving the needle, in terms of these young people's academic progress," said Boys and Girls Club CEO Marvin Laster.

The first "Kids Stock" meeting is tentatively scheduled for January.

If you would like to purchase a "share", you can find out more by visiting the Boys and Girls Clubs of Albany website here.

