Arrest made in Decatur Co. homicide investigation

GBI officials have confirmed that an arrest has been made during a homicide investigation in Decatur County.

Sheriff's investigators have been on the scene of the crime on Highway 27, about three miles north of Bainbridge, since before dawn Friday.

Deputies responded to 911 call at 4:45 a.m. on Zorn Road, about a car running, halfway in the road. Authorities believe the crime occurred around midnight, and the car sat there until investigators got there.

We have learned that the body of a woman was found in a car, not far from Christian Faith Church.

Authorities identified the victim as Quentieria Knight 22.

Decatur County Sheriff Wiley Griffin confirmed the death as a homicide, and the victim sustained multiple gunshots. The sheriff said says that residents should be concerned, suspect at large, not arrested anyone at this time.

"Until I found out the details, you know, then... I feel safe, but the neighborhoods are really just getting worse and we just got to be more cautious," said neighbor Sandra McComb.



The Thomasville GBI office is handling the investigation. The body was sent to the crime lab.

Several family members appeared at the scene, soon after the car was seen.

There are currently no details on the arrest. More information will be available as the investigation continues.

