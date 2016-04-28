Carl Vinson V.A. Medical Center hosts mental health town hall

The meeting was held to improve access to V.A. mental health services for veterans and their families. (Source: WALB)

Veterans and their families got to ask questions and discuss concerns at a mental health forum on Thursday. (Source: WALB)

People in Albany had the chance to learn about some assistance for veterans.

The Carl Vinson V.A. Medical Center hosted a mental health town hall meeting Thursday afternoon.

The meeting was held to improve access to V.A. mental health services for veterans and their families by getting first-hand feedback from V.A. stakeholders.

Organizers said that the event is a great way to hear from the community.

"Opening this dialogue helped us to kind of recognize areas that we need to continue to grow and build as well as some areas we need to improve significantly," said Carl Vinson V.A. Director Matthew Geyer.

Organizers added that the issues brought to their attention were quite predictable, including problems with communication, change from a contracted V.A. clinic to a V.A. staffed clinic and the move to a different location.

