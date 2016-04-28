Children's Advocacy Center gets new building - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Children's Advocacy Center gets new building

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

The Children's Advocacy Center in Valdosta is getting a much needed upgrade. 

They will be breaking ground on a new facility in a few months. 

The new building will double the size of the current one.

They will have more forensic examination rooms, a playground, and much more space.  

The organization is also trying to raise $250,000 to upgrade the technology in the building. 

The land for the building was donated to the advocacy center by the Vallotton family. 

The building itself is funded through a community block grant.

"While we'll miss our little house having the facility and the sound baffling and being able to have two more therapy rooms will give us a real feeling of peace," says executive director Susan Atwell. 

The advocacy center is set to be completed in 2017. 

