Children's Advocacy Center gets new building

The Children's Advocacy Center in Valdosta is getting a much needed upgrade.

They will be breaking ground on a new facility in a few months.

The new building will double the size of the current one.

They will have more forensic examination rooms, a playground, and much more space.

The organization is also trying to raise $250,000 to upgrade the technology in the building.

The land for the building was donated to the advocacy center by the Vallotton family.

The building itself is funded through a community block grant.

"While we'll miss our little house having the facility and the sound baffling and being able to have two more therapy rooms will give us a real feeling of peace," says executive director Susan Atwell.

The advocacy center is set to be completed in 2017.

