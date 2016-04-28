Isabella renamed for Dr. Judge

The Dougherty County school board temporarily suspended their own school-naming policy to rename a building after a "beloved" former teacher.

The Isabella Educational Complex in East Albany will be renamed in honor of Dr. Walter Judge.



Dr. Judge, who currently sits on a school system committee, spent decades working within the Dougherty County School System. "The school system is like a home to me. I've spent most of my working years in the office, doing something, in the classroom. To have this happen is really a terrific feeling."



The school board is going to take a look at permanently revising their current naming policy for buildings, which doesn't now allow for living persons to have a school named in their honor.

Dr. Judge's long and dedicated service is the reason cited by the board for unanimously voting to name Isabella after him.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.