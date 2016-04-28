Boys & Girls receive P&G grant

A $15,000 grant from Procter and Gamble will help displaced children and teens in Albany.



The Boys and Girls Club reached out to P & G for help with scholarship money for 40 Dougherty County students. These young people will be able to attend after school and summer programs.



The school system is currently identifying the children, who don't have a stable home or are homeless.

"We also know the educational and emotional challenges that young people who may not have permanent residences, what that means to them," said Marvin Laster Boys & Girls Club CEO.



The students will be able to take part in leadership and wellness programs, as well as get homework enrichment help and tutoring.



