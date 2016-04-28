VSU students register for organ donation

LifeLink spent the day at Valdosta State University, encouraging students to become organ donors.



April is National Donate Life Month. LifeLink informed students about organ donation and had on-site registration.

One student says she's happy her peers are learning more about becoming organ donors.



"It's something that holds a special place in her heart. "I think that before it was just, oh I'll do it because everyone else does it. But now because my dad has been a recipient of someone who was an organ donor it really just hots home even more why it's important to be one," said VSU Senior Elaine Krivsky.



You can still register to become an organ donor by clicking HERE.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.