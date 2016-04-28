MCLB breaks ground for solar project

It may have been cloudy for parts of southwest Georgia today, but that didn't stop the MCLB from moving forward with its new solar panel project.

The Albany base broke ground on their new solar facility with members of Georgia Power and city leaders in attendance.

The facility will cover 150 acres with 138,000 solar panel which can power 5,000 homes.

Georgia Power will operate the facility and and the new power grid will serve Georgia Power customers.

This new facility enables the department of the Navy to meet crucial energy and security goals.

“This project will generate solar energy as part of a diverse generation mix, while providing security for the base and a positive economic impact in the local community,” said Kenny Coleman, senior vice president of marketing for Georgia Power. “The projects we are developing on our state’s military bases are great examples of renewable energy growth being driven by collaboration and innovative partnerships.”

The base is leasing the property to Georgia Power, which will build one of the state's largest solar plants with the potential generation capacity of 44 megawatts direct current, enough power to run the entire base in an emergency.

"Everything we do aboard this base has an energy component to it. Not only on this base, but around the world. All that we can do there to sustain energy, and partner and to meet the secretary of the energy's mandate, is what we want to do," said Commanding Officer James C Carroll, III.

"The power will be produced by the solar farm on the base, but that electricity is going to all of the customers in this area that are provided power by Georgia Power, said Assistant Secretary of the Navy, Dennis McGinn."

The base plans to have the solar projected completed by next spring.

This solar facility will be the fifth project between the Southern Company and the Department of Defense, and the second with the Department of the Navy.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.