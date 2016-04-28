Most Wanted: Clinton Bradford

Albany Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a man accused of brutally beating a woman.

Detectives have issued warrants for 29-year-old Clinton Bradford.

They say he nearly killed a woman during a beating April 17th in the 1100 block of 11th Avenue.

Bradford fire a shot inside the woman's home and is considered armed and dangerous.

Bradford had dreads but may have cut his hair and changed his appearance.

If you know where is call CrimeStoppers at 229-436-TIPS.

