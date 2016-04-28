Albany truck driver killed in NC crash

An Albany truck driver was killed Wednesday in a crash on a North Carolina interstate.

39-year-old Samuel Clark was behind the wheel of a freightliner that clipped a tanker truck that had slowed for traffic on I-95 in Benson, WRAL reports.

Troopers say Clark's truck left the road and rolled over. Clark was ejected and died at the scene.

A female passenger was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The driver of the other truck involved was not hurt and no charges have been filed.

The crash shutdown northbound lanes of I-95 for four hours until the wreckage was cleared.

