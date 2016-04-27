Show takes new look at south Ga. porn star killer

Prosecutors said that the Lee County woman got involved with pornography and prostitution. (Source: Crime Watch Daily)

A nationally syndicated show is taking a look at the sordid details of a Florida murder involving a south Georgia woman.

Amanda Logue is serving a 40 year prison sentence.

Prosecutors said that the Lee County woman got involved with pornography and prostitution with Jason Andrews.

They beat and stabbed Florida businessman Scooter Abrahamsen to death after a sex party in his home.

"Hopefully, this is the only time they did this. Hopefully, this was the beginning of their crime spree, and I don't think they would have stopped with Scooter," said Detective Lisa Schoneman with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. "I think it would have continued until they were caught, so thank goodness they were stupid and they were sloppy, and they did get caught."

Logue and Andrews exchanged text messages that proved they killed the victim.

Crime Watch Daily will take a closer look at the case on Thursday.

They talked with two people who were at Abrahmasen's home the night he was killed.

That show will air on WALB Thursday, April 28th at 3 p.m.

