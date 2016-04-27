Veterans invited to open forum on mental health care

Vets will have an hour and a half to ask the V.A. questions directly, and get answers. (Source: WALB)

American Legion Post 30 will be hosting a forum for veterans and their families on mental health care on Thursday. (Source: WALB)

Veterans and their families are invited to a first town hall, an open forum to give providers feedback about their mental health care.

Thursday's forum will be at the American Legion Post 30 in Albany.

Vets will have an hour and a half to ask the V.A. questions directly, and get answers.

"We are literally going to open it up with here we are, what do you think of us? What can we do to better work with y'all? Albany is very supportive of our veteran population hopefully this will as another forum for us to strengthen our relationship with the community," said Matthew Geyer, the Carl Vinson V.A. Director.

The event starts Thursday at 2 p.m. at the American Legion Post 30 on Gillionville Road.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.