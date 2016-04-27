Drug drop box available daily

The box is located in the Tift Co. Sheriff's Office (Source:WALB)

The Tift County Sheriff's Office is reminding people to dispose of prescription drugs safely.

Sheriff Gene Scarborough said he's seen a big interest in single-day prescription drug drop-off events.

He said that people can stop by the sheriff's office to anonymously get rid of medications everyday though.

The box is just inside the door. Scarborough said it keeps drugs out of the hands of those looking to abuse them and protects the environment.

"We'd rather have them in this box for us to destroy them, than for people to flush them down the commode and put them in our ecosystem," Scarborough said.

Scarborough said the drugs are logged and incinerated after collection.

