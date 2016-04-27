UPS natural gas filling station almost ready

Technicians are putting the final touches on a natural gas filling station at the UPS distribution center.

Project Manager Pete Pyrzenski said gas will be flowing through the system Wednesday, after it's tested.

The shipping company will pay Tifton for the natural gas it uses.

City officials said they expect to sell $100,000 of the resource in the next year, but will see impacts as soon as the station is fully operational in several weeks.

"Natural gas is commodity," Pyrzenski said. "So, we will bill them depending on their usage each and every month, but what we'll see economically will be immediate."

Officials said the filling station was projected to open several days ago, but weather delayed construction.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.