VSU students 'de-stress' before finals

Valdosta State University students are hitting the books this week to study for finals.

With finals just one week away many students are feeling the pressure.

So the university gave students a break with a "De-Stress Fest."

They brought in dogs, games, food, and even provided manicures and massages.

Students could pop in throughout the day for a quick and relaxing study break.

"I don't really get test anxiety, but I know other people do. I'm sure it's helpful for them to come in here and just relax and hang out for a little bit,"says VSU junior Brittany Blackery.

"It's just nice to be able to come here and see the number of students here as well that also have anxiety issues,"adds VSU junior Autumn Denmark.

This is the third semester for the event.

Organizers say it gives students a much needed break from studying.

