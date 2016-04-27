Driver escapes semi fire in Lowndes Co.

Southbound traffic remains backed up with just one lane of I-75 South open, after a huge semi truck fire that destroyed the rig and its load.



The driver is fine after getting out of the semi moments before it went up into flames on the other side of this fence. The fire consumed a large area around mile marker 24.



The driver, Youvone Smith says he was forced to pull over when his emergency brakes came on. After he pulled over, he noticed the flames coming from the hood. He says it took only 30 minutes for the whole truck to burn down.



He's happy he's okay. "Just thinking about what could've happened because I didn't smell any smoke.. I didn't see any flames. It could've got worse before I stopped. Just thinking about it after you look at it.. you know what could've been."



You should avoid this area of 75 South if you can.



Smith still has a positive attitude. He says this is the most eventful thing to happen to him in his 30 years of driving and just hopes it's the last.



