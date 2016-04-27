Transforming 2 Wellness symposium held in Albany

People in recovery from substance abuse and mental health problems took part in a symposium in Albany.

Groups that offer some services to help them provided information at Transforming to Wellness.



Organizers said that from today's effort, a group called the Recovery Community Organization was born. They want to create more collaboration between various mental health service providers.

"People are out of touch with each other, organizations are out of touch with each other. They don't know each other exist and they are doing similar things. So, people in recovery don't know where to go," said Jere Brands of NAMI Albany.

340 people registered, but as many as 500 were expected to attend.

