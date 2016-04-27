Death row inmate to die tonight, requests Italian meal

A death row inmate behind a brutal triple-murder is scheduled to be executed tonight in Jackson.

On Tuesday the state parole board denied clemency for Daniel Lucas.

Lucas was sentenced to death for the April 1998 killings of 37-year-old Steven Moss, his 11-year-old son Bryan and 15-year-old daughter Kristin, who interrupted a burglary at their home near Macon.

The AJC reports Lucas requested a final meal of meat pizza, steak and cheese calzone, a stuffed portobello mushroom, chef salad and orange juice.

The final meal is served three hours prior to the execution.



Lucas will become the fifth death row in Georgia to die lethal injection this year.

