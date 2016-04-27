Teen makes chilling 911 call with burglar in her house

The home where a burglar broke in with a young mother inside

"He's still outside, trying to get inside." That's what a 17 year-old Albany girl told a 911 dispatcher a few minutes into a call about an intruder in her home.

Albany police are praising the young mother for how she reacted during the terrifying ordeal.

Diamond McCoy called 911 about 11:00 Monday morning. "He's looking at me through my window. Can y'all please get the police here," McCoy told the dispatcher at one point.

"Yes ma'am. They're already in route," the dispatcher responded.

McCoy locked herself and her baby in her bedroom when the man broke a window to get inside her Partridge Drive home. Her phone disconnected twice, and she called 911 back.

Dispatchers stayed on the phone with her until police arrived. After officers arrived at the home, the dispatcher asks, "Miss McCoy, have you made contact with the officer inside the house?"

On the call, you can hear officers arrest the suspect in the home. "Get on the ground," one officer said in the background.

McCoy told the officers, "He was breaking in my house. I think he had somebody else with him."

Police only found one person. They arrested 56 year-old Jack Crews and charged him with burglary.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.