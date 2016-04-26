Popular Dougherty Co. venue changes it's rental fee policy

The popular Robert Cross venue will have a new rental fee policy. (Source: WALB)

People can expect some changes to a rental fee policy at a popular Albany venue.

The Robert Cross multi-purpose facility has been so well received since opening in March 2015, there is now a wait list.

Since then, Saturdays and even some Sundays are booked.

The county is now adjusting their rental fee policy after user feedback.

"This is the only such facility in all of the Dougherty County parks and the landscape just invites a facility like this, the activity is robust, we've had bookings well in advance now," said Dougherty County Commissioner John Hayes.

Instead of folks paying the $600 rental fee up front, the county will only require the normal $200 fully refundable deposit to hold the date.

The remaining $400 will need to be paid in full 30 days before the event.

