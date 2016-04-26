Turf industry embraces technology at conference

Air Scout uses thermal imaging to detect and prescribe solutions for diseases or other issues growers might not be able to see. (Source: WALB)

Folks came together for the annual Turfgrass Conference on Tuesday. (Source: WALB)

Farmers and business owners came together to learn about the latest in the world of Turfgrass.

Cutting-edge technology and developments in the world of Turfgrass, its why farmers, buyers and researchers were all under one roof in Tifton for the Southeastern Turfgrass Conference.

Air Scout Pilot, Scott Tennant is on the front lines of bringing new gadgets to the ag-industry.

"Thermal imaging tells us where the stress areas are in the fields whether its row crops, trees or grass," said Tennant.

Tennant said that he's using the conference to spread the word about the company he works for. Air Scout uses thermal imaging to detect and prescribe solutions for diseases or other issues growers might not be able to see.

"We can start building prescription application maps for the ground rigs or for someone in my case, an ag-pilot," explained Tennant. "I can put that information and data into my GPS system and put out variable rate applications as well."

This is the conference's 70th year running. Bill Carraway has attended since he was in his twenties. He said that being able to adapt to new technologies like this is something he's had to do a lot.

"I've been able to see how the industry has morphed," said Carraway. "You know, it's very dynamic, and to see those that are willing to change with the times, and not just follow but lead."

Carraway said that the fact that the conference has been going on thirty years shy of a century is a testament to the resilience of the turf grass industry. He also said that he takes great joy in learning from and teaching the next generation of turf workers.

Organizers said the conference also highlighted new turf breeds and their benefits.

