Tift Regional Receives 'A' Grade Two Years in a Row

Patients at Tift Regional Medical Center can be proud their hospital is making the grade.

Director of Patient Safety LeAnn Pritchett said TRMC received an "A" in the Leapfrog Group's Spring 2016 safety report card.

The non-profit organization rates hospitals on how well they protect patients from medical errors, injuries and infections.

Health officials say this score places Tift Regional in the top thirty percent of hospitals rated.

"All Departments report on their safety concerns 24 hours back and 24 hours ahead," Pritchett said. "So, we can be in front of safety issues and correct those for the next patient, day or shift."

Tift Regional Medical Center has now received an "A" Grade two years in a row.

