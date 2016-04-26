Dougherty repaving will cause some delays

The Dougherty repaving project will soon be underway and could cause some traffic delays. (Source: WALB)

You will want to plan your commute when major road resurfacing happens across Dougherty County next month.

Thirteen roads have been okayed for repaving, to start in mid-May.



It will take as little as 30 days to pave them all, and there will be many workers to watch out for, and some delays.



"So the contractor is required to have flagmen, advanced warning signs, to let the public know something is coming up on the road," said Jeremy Brown, Engineering Manager.

Here is a list of roads to be re-surfaced-

Road From To Length

Stonebridge Eight Mile LaCosta 0.303

Winifred Old Dawson County Line 0.761

Bluesprings Lily Pond Butternut 1.383

MLK Story Southgate 0.675

Lovers Lane N. Jefferson County Line 0.962

Camden Old Pretoria Dead End 0.609

Gay Stanley Dead End 0.176

Medley Howard Lily Pond 0.287

Stanley Old Pretoria Dead End 0.259

Acree Ave County Line Dead End 0.353

Antioch Radium Springs U.S. 19 0.830

Radium Springs Barbragale Antioch 2.210

Tonilynn Notre Dame Holly 0.296

Total Mileage 9.1 MI



The county will spend close to $775,000 resurfacing these streets.

