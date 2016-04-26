Dougherty repaving will cause some delays

You will want to plan your commute when major road resurfacing happens across Dougherty County next month.
Thirteen roads have been okayed for repaving, to start in mid-May.
It will take as little as 30 days to pave them all, and there will be many workers to watch out for, and some delays.
"So the contractor is required to have flagmen, advanced warning signs, to let the public know something is coming up on the road," said Jeremy Brown, Engineering Manager.
Here is a list of roads to be re-surfaced-
Road From To Length
Stonebridge Eight Mile LaCosta 0.303
Winifred Old Dawson County Line 0.761
Bluesprings Lily Pond Butternut 1.383
MLK Story Southgate 0.675
Lovers Lane N. Jefferson County Line 0.962
Camden Old Pretoria Dead End 0.609
Gay Stanley Dead End 0.176
Medley Howard Lily Pond 0.287
Stanley Old Pretoria Dead End 0.259
Acree Ave County Line Dead End 0.353
Antioch Radium Springs U.S. 19 0.830
Radium Springs Barbragale Antioch 2.210
Tonilynn Notre Dame Holly 0.296
Total Mileage 9.1 MI
The county will spend close to $775,000 resurfacing these streets.
