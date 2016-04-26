Dougherty repaving will cause some delays - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Dougherty repaving will cause some delays

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

You will want to plan your commute when major road resurfacing happens across Dougherty County next month.

Thirteen roads have been okayed for repaving, to start in mid-May.

It will take as little as 30 days to pave them all, and there will be many workers to watch out for, and some delays.

"So the contractor is required to have flagmen, advanced warning signs, to let the public know something is coming up on the road," said Jeremy Brown, Engineering Manager.        

Here is a list of roads to be re-surfaced-

Road                          From                To                Length   

Stonebridge                  Eight Mile                  LaCosta                    0.303                             

Winifred                       Old Dawson              County Line                0.761                             

Bluesprings                   Lily Pond                   Butternut                  1.383                             

MLK                                Story                          Southgate                 0.675                                         

Lovers Lane                  N. Jefferson               County Line             0.962                             

Camden                        Old Pretoria               Dead End                 0.609                             

Gay                                 Stanley                       Dead End                 0.176                             

Medley                          Howard                     Lily Pond                     0.287                             

Stanley                          Old Pretoria               Dead End                 0.259                             

Acree Ave                     County Line               Dead End                   0.353                             

Antioch                           Radium Springs         U.S. 19                     0.830                             

Radium Springs            Barbragale                 Antioch                    2.210                             

Tonilynn                       Notre Dame                  Holly                       0.296                             

                                                Total Mileage              9.1 MI

The county will spend close to $775,000 resurfacing these streets.

