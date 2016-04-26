Interstate construction to cause traffic delays

Interstate traffic might be a little slow around Valdosta April 27th.

One northbound lane will be closed between mile markers 24 and 25.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is installing new weigh scales in the outside lane.

Officials say to expect traffic delays starting around exit 22 in Valdosta.

Some travelers say they plan to avoid the construction completely by heading to the back-roads.

"It might slow things down for me because the interstate travel is much faster. I will have to take the back roads to Macon which could slow things down for me," says traveler Felicia Ratliff.

Construction will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weather permitting.

