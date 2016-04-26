Man takes hours to be served with warrant on Ledo

The man is led away to jail (WALB image)

Officers from the Lee and Dougherty Sheriff’s Offices served a warrant on a man near Ledo Road around 10:00AM. They arrived at Jesus Arango's house about 7:15 a.m., but he would not answer the door.

Lee County Sheriff Reggie Rachals said officers faced a "weaponless standoff" as the man refused to leave his home.

Rachals said an investigator eventually coaxed Arango out of the house via text message.

"He knew his phone number through the lawyer and told him he needed to come out before we had to make entry into the house," Rachals said. "Luckily enough, they came out of the house."

Rachals said officers were serving multiple warrants including a charge of theft by taking.

Arango's parents will be also charged with obstruction.

"We know they knew we were outside waiting on them because one of the subjects came up to the window, looked through the blind and walked away from it," Rachals said.

Several weeks ago, Arango was arrested for theft by deception while working at the A&J car dealership. Officials said he was keeping money he was supposed to use to buy customer's tags and titles.

Rachals said the warrant was served without any major conflicts.

