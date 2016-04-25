Golfers raise money for education

Each four-person squad was looking to win, but they knew they were together because of a big loss. (Source: WALB)

A group of friends get together on the golf course to remember a friend and raise money in his honor. (Source: WALB)

Golfers teed off at Spring Hill Country Club in Tifton in honor of an aspiring teacher on Monday.

A field of 18 teams all warmed up, some mastered their putt while others worked on getting in full swings.

Each four-person squad was looking to win, but they knew they were together because of a big loss.

"We lost a good friend of ours, Jay Deason, in the fall of 2006. He was inspiring to be a teacher and was majoring in early childhood education," said Organizer Jeremy Doss.

Deason died in a car accident several months before his 28th birthday.

Since then, his buddies have banded together to further his legacy with a fund. And his friend Jeremy Doss said that the Jay Deason Memorial Golf Tournament is a main way the group keeps money coming in.

"Year-in and year-out we have great support from our community," said Doss. "We really try to do great things with those funds and be really responsible. We let the community see where those go."

Doss said that the fund has raised around $100,000 since 2007 and will be bringing in $10,000 Monday.

Those funds directly benefit the Tift County Tools for Schools program and a number of other education related organizations.

"Recently they have been giving the funds to children who are designated as homeless in the school system to help them with school supplies and things to improve their quality of life," said Organizer Michael Hammond.

Hammond said that the groups that receive the money say it makes a big difference.

"They have made public statements about how important the funds are, how much they are needed, and how good these things that we doing for those children are improving those children's lives," explained Hammond.

Deason's friends said helping out is one way they can keep Jay's dreams alive.

Organizer said that they plan to hold the tournament again next year. And they hope the fund will top $100,000.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.