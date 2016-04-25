Peanut industry encourages school consumption

The Georgia Peanut Commission is hoping to get more schools to incorporate the nut on their menus. (Source: WALB)

The Georgia Peanut Commission is promoting the nutritional benefits of the nut for school children.

The industry group attended the Georgia School Nutrition Association's annual meeting recently.

Representatives talked with school nutrition workers about how they could incorporate peanuts into their menus while avoiding allergy concerns.

"We're able to give them quality recipes that they may use in their schools as well as provide allergy information that they may need, resources that they may need for that topic," said Project Coordinator Jessie Bland.

The Commission also sponsored a peanut recipe contest at the event.

