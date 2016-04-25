Dougherty County employee named "Risk Manager of the Year"

Doing more with less, and saving taxpayers a half-million-dollars, earned one Dougherty County employee a high honor.

At Monday's County Commission meeting, elected officials applauded Michael McCoy, named the "Peach State's Public Entity Risk Manager of the Year".

McCoy is credited with re-structuring some of the county's insurance coverages, saving taxpayers an estimated $500,000 dollars.

He says he is always thinking about ways to save money, and be a "good steward of tax payer money."

McCoy was given the award at the Georgia Public Risk Management Association meeting in Savannah April 19th.

McCoy is the first recipient of the award.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.