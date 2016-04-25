Tidying up an Albany gateway

Complaints about the untidiness of an Albany gateway have gotten the attention of community leaders.

Expect to see the high grass cut soon at the East Albany gateway, along Highway 82 and Clark Avenue Extension.

It's in Commissioner Anthony Jones' District 6.

He told fellow commissioners Monday that the entry point into the city must be kept up.

"That's the gateway, people are coming in from Tifton and Tallahassee, and the first place they are coming into is East Albany. They are coming in on 82 and 520, and it needs to look clean and presentable."

Commissioner Jones asked that the East Albany Gateway be put on a two-week cutting schedule.

County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas directed staff to address the issue.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.