Harlem Globetrotters to visit Valdosta

The world famous Harlem Globetrotters will be bringing their tricks and skills to Wild Adventures.

Three members of the team will perform six 30-minute shows at the park over Memorial Day weekend.

Admission to "The Harlem Globetrotters Experience" is included with admission.

"We are so excited! We try so hard to do something new every year that really brings home family fun and what better way than the Harlem Globetrotters!" exclaims Laurie Windham with Wild Adventures public relations.

There will be three performances Saturday, May 28th and three on Sunday, May 9th.