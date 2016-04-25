Humane Society needs foster families

The rooms at the Valdosta/Lowndes County Humane Society are overflowing with kittens.

Workers and volunteers say springtime brings in many young pets.

"So many pets out there and so many unwanted pets. We can't rescue them all, but we sure try," says operations coordinator Candace Wakefield.

With an abundance of new pets coming in the humane society is running out of space. Now they are looking to the community for volunteers to foster animals.

"We supply everything, but it lives in a home! It doesn't have to live in a cage or anything like that. It lives in a home," urges Wakefield.

Due to the small amount of space the humane society has all puppies and dogs live in foster homes until they are adopted. Now they also need to foster kittens and cats until they have more room.

However, they don't have enough foster families right now.

"The more fosters the more animals we can take in," says Wakefield.

Foster families take care of the pets until they are adopted.

"The fosters, on the weekends, take the animals to Petsmart in hopes of getting them adopted," explains Wakefield.

It's an experience workers say is rewarding, but also good for the animals.

"It tells the pet that when they're adopted they're going to be going into a home. They're already getting used to that environment and that's what's extremely good about that," Wakefield explains.

Foster families must go through an application process. For more information you can contact the humane society here.

