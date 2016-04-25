APD catches burglar in the act

Just after 11:00 AM Monday, a teen aged girl called police to come to her Partridge Drive home, where she heard a burglar inside.

17-year-old Diamond McCoy heard glass breaking, and locked herself and a one year old girl inside a bedroom.

She could hear the burglar going through the residence.

APD arrived at the house, and found Jack Thomas Crews, 56, inside, with stolen merchandise that belonged to Tractor Supply on Ledo Road.

The property was returned to its owners, and Crews was transported to the Dougherty County Jail for Burglary in the first degree, and Open Container.

