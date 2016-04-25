New fire coverage planned for Tift Co.

County Commissioners voted to approve funds to pay for a truck bay at the building last week. (Source: WALB)

Tift County residents outside of Tifton will get their own fire department this summer.

The service is almost up and running, but public safety officials have a challenge in front of them.

County Commissioners voted to approve funds to pay for a truck bay at the building last week.

Director of Public Safety Jason Jones said that construction bidders estimate project costs will exceed those funds.

Jones said the county is looking at different ways to cut the price tag by around $40,000.

"Any time we get a bid in, we take a look and do what is called value engineering. Are there was we can save money," said Jones.

If the project isn't completed by July, the station will still open but fire trucks will be kept safe from weather by other means.

Jones said that dropping an exhaust system and changing the building design will help save money.

