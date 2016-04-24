Dedication held for Dougherty Comprehensive High School

New staff members were also in attendance (Source: WALB)

The school has many new features (Source: WALB)

Members of the Dougherty Comprehensive High community celebrated their new school Sunday. Administrators and school board members spoke at a dedication event.

The school opened at the beginning of the school year.

It features a state-of-the-art auditorium and fully equipped fine arts classrooms.

Principal Jeffrey Ross says the building gives students something to be proud of.

"That in itself sets the tone for us. Now that we have the building they can walk into and be proud of, now its just a matter of us providing them with high levels of teaching. So, they can achieve at the levels they are capable of," said Principal Jeffrey Ross.

Ross says new staff members also came on board this year, which added to the excitement.

