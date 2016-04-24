House speaker talks gun carry bill

The decision on the bill will be made in May (Source: WALB)

It's a bill that affects a lot of gun owners, and the Speaker of the House thinks the governor is going to sign it.

The hotly discussed campus carry bill allows people 21 and older with a weapons license to carry a gun on public campuses.

It passed in the state House and Senate, but has seen criticism including college protests.

"I don't think there is any reason that an otherwise qualified person to own or possess a firearm should have to give up that constitutional right when you step foot on a college campus," said House Speaker David Ralston.

Governor Deal's decision will be made by May 3.

