Albany hosts downtown bike race

This is the twelfth year of the event (Source:WALB)

With several blocks shut down, the absence of traffic means the only thing cyclists had to compete against is each other.

Around 200 registered racers pushed through the streets of Albany for the 12th Annual Downtown Bike Race. They ranged from amateurs to pros of all ages.

"I'm really fast," Caden Reves, a young competitor, said. "I go twenty miles per hour."

Reves placed second in his age division. He said he would have liked to have gotten first, but thought it was neat to match up against other kids.

"It was kinda cool," Reves said. "Everybody was calm, focused on their technique and how to go faster."

Organizer Rashelle Beasley said many competitors also find the joy Reves experienced, and come back to the race year-after-year.

"All of the cyclists love it here," said Beasley. "They keep coming back for that because they think Albany is just a good race and a great course."

Beasley said the event makes an economic impact of around $100,000.

The races are part of Georgia Cities Week, which she says helps display the tourism potential of the Good Life City.

"Being part of Georgia Cities Week is an excellent opportunity for us to promote the city and let our locals know what the city does for them, but, also, what tourism does for our city," Beasley said.

Despite whoever wins the races, Beasley says it's a great day for the city.

