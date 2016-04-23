Church members volunteer with building improvements

Coordinators were excited with the changes (Source: WALB)

Episcopal church members are teaming up with the Flint River Habitat for Humanity to welcome a family to their new home.

Volunteers built a raised garden, painted the house, and made other improvements.

The Gonzales family was on site helping as well. They will close on the home next week.

Coordinator Leigh Hall says the transformation is exciting for all who are a part of it.

"They're just looking around saying, "I can't believe this is going to be our house in less than a week. It's like Christmas Morning for this family for sure. That's the feel here. There is a lot of excitement," said Hall.

The Flint River Habitat for Humanity was also celebrating National Women Build Week on Saturday.

The group held home improvement training sessions for women.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.