GA house speaker visits government leaders - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives David Ralston stopped in Albany Saturday morning. He attended an event to discuss the concerns of local government leaders.

Audience members applauded Ralston for his work to raise pay for teachers and increase funding for transportation projects.

The House Speaker says rural healthcare and economic development are areas he views as increasingly important to the region. 

"We're going to have to make that a priority issue in Georgia. We have failing hospitals all across the state. We've got to address that problem sooner rather than later," said David Ralston.

State Representative Ed Rydners also spoke at the event. Ralston speaks of Rydners as a political ally.

