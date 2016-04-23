Worth County man remembers Prince's final show

A music blogger is celebrating the life of Prince after attending his final concert.

Richie Powell first became a fan of Prince in 1981. He says his appreciation of the music legend and collection of his memorabilia has only grown since then.

Powell was shocked by news of Prince's death because he looked great during his performance at Atlanta's Fox Theater last week.

"He seemed in perfect shape," Powell said. "His voice was great. There seemed to be no signs of illness. So, when the news hit, it was shocking."

Powell said his blog called Fun with Vinyl features a lot of Prince material, and he's seen a significant increase in traffic since Prince's death.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.