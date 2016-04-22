Family holds vigil for Charles Porter

Friends and family attended the vigil (Source:WALB)

Family and friends held a candlelight vigil for Charles Porter Friday.

The 39-year-old died last Saturday afternoon after being stabbed in the thigh.

Tonight, loved ones lit candles, prayed and honored Porter through several collages.

His daughter said community support is helping her get through the tough time.

"It feels good to have everybody together," Kwanjelin Henderson, Porter's daughter, said. "It makes us feel good. It's keeping us strong."

More than seventy people attended the event near Baylock Street.

34-year-old Kamesha Jackson is charged with murdering Porter in what police call a case of domestic violence.

