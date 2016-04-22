Super load makes final stop - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Super load makes final stop

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The final over-sized loads made its way to Albany's Proctor and Gamble plant Friday.

A press release from the Georgia Department of Transportation says the convoy moved slower than the previous ones.

One piece of equipment did require traffic lights to be lifted as it made its way from the Port of Brunswick.

The equipment is being used in the construction of a new biomass plant at P&G.

