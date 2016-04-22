Southeastern Turfgrass Conference takes local focus

Researchers at the University of Georgia's Tifton Campus and ABAC are preparing to host turf growers from across the country.

The 70th annual Southeastern Turfgrass Conference kicks off Tuesday.

This year's event will feature new segments focused on helping south Georgia growers.

"The topic of keeping people motivated, producing a good product, putting value into what you do. So, you can have a good product. In addition to the business side of it where you have to spend your money a certain way," said organizer Brian Schwartz.

Topics will include farm accounting, finding value in employees, and business strategies.

