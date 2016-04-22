Farmers move forward with planting peanuts - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Farmers move forward with planting peanuts

Farmers proceeded with planting peanuts (Source: WALB) Farmers proceeded with planting peanuts (Source: WALB)
Rainy weather has gotten less frequent (Source: WALB) Rainy weather has gotten less frequent (Source: WALB)
Overproduction is a concern of farmers (Source: WALB) Overproduction is a concern of farmers (Source: WALB)
Farmers plan on planting many peanuts this year (Source: WALB) Farmers plan on planting many peanuts this year (Source: WALB)
Scott Monfort (Source: WALB) Scott Monfort (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Some farmers have been able to get in the fields to plant peanuts, despite a wet spring.

UGA Extension Associate Professor Scott Monfort says rainy weather has gotten a little less frequent lately, giving farmers a chance to plant.

Monfort says south Georgia farmers will plant a lot of peanuts again this year.

"It looks like there is going to be a large year for us in peanuts. I think we will probably have somewhere similar to last year in the number of acres," said Monfort.

Monfort says overproduction is a concern because there's a surplus of peanuts left from the previous year's huge crop.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly