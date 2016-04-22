Farmers move forward with planting peanuts

Some farmers have been able to get in the fields to plant peanuts, despite a wet spring.

UGA Extension Associate Professor Scott Monfort says rainy weather has gotten a little less frequent lately, giving farmers a chance to plant.

Monfort says south Georgia farmers will plant a lot of peanuts again this year.

"It looks like there is going to be a large year for us in peanuts. I think we will probably have somewhere similar to last year in the number of acres," said Monfort.

Monfort says overproduction is a concern because there's a surplus of peanuts left from the previous year's huge crop.

