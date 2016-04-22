Chehaw playground planned in memory of teacher

Kerfoot noticed the playground missed equipment for special needs children (Source: WALB)

A south Georgia playground will get an upgrade in memory of a beloved second grade teacher killed in a plane crash in January.

During a field trip to Chehaw Park a few months before she died, Brittany Kerfoot noticed the playground needed work, and she lamented the fact it didn't have equipment for special needs children.

Kerfoot told her friend Hannah Owens she wanted to improve the playground.

Owens is working to make Kerfoot's wish come true.

"And also add on a special needs play equipment and toddler equipment because that was Brittany's biggest concern that they did not have the items there," said Hannah Owens.

It will take between $50,000 to $100,000 for the project.

Brittany's family and friends will hold a fundraiser Saturday, May 7th at the Stage at Chehaw.

The family friendly event will be all day, and will have lots of music, games and even a cornhole tournament.

For more information, including how to volunteer, visit the page here.

